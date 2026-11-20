Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 2,150 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released these figures as of November 20, 2026.

As of November 20, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,633,130 (+2,150) individuals;

tanks – 12,485 (+1);

armored combat vehicles – 25,860 (+32);

artillery systems – 52,574 (+17);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,288 (+4);

air defense systems – 1,765 (+1);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,196 (+2) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 614,346 (+738) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 177,536 (+369) units;

special equipment – 4,919 (+3) units

Source: General Staff

The Russians carried out 248 attacks over the past 24 hours—the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors are under pressure.

Shilivka remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Russian claims are untrue.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, operators from the Apex unmanned systems battalion of the “Forpost” brigade struck a Russian PTS-2 amphibious transporter.

Russian occupation forces continue to attempt to advance toward Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, employing infiltration tactics with small infantry groups, but are sustaining casualties even on the outskirts of the city. Orikhiv remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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