Map of Combat Operations on October 21, 2026: 269 clashes took place on the front lines

Over the past 24 hours, 269 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. Among the areas mentioned, Russian troops carried out the most intense assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector, where 37 attacks took place.

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 86 airstrikes, during which they dropped 302 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,757 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,735 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 13 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The following areas came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Khrinivka, Volfyne, Kozache, Sukhodil, Vovkivka, Luzhky, Hirky, Fotovizh, Znob-Novgorodske, Zarichne, Seredina-Buda, Baranivka, and Shalygine in Sumy Oblast.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck one area where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, two drone command posts, and another key enemy target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes using six guided bombs and fired 53 times at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction

Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Ternova, Izbytske, Starytsia, Blahodatne, Symynivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivske, Vilkhuvatka, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction

Russian troops attempted to improve their positions eight times. The enemy conducted offensive operations in the directions of Radkivka and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Lyman sector

Defense forces repelled three enemy attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses. The occupiers carried out assault operations, particularly in the direction of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction

Russian troops carried out nine attacks in the areas of Ozerny, Kryva Luka, Orekhuvatka, and Yurkivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector

Over the past day, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector

37 attacks by Russian troops were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the Kostyantynivka area, as well as in the directions of Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Hruzke, Priyut, Dobropillia, Vilne, Kolodyazh, and Kucherovyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction

Russian troops carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance toward Dobropillia, Hannivka, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and Muravka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector

The enemy carried out one assault operation in the direction of Mirne.

In the Huliaipole sector

The occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 20 times. Russian troops attempted to advance in the directions of Rybne, Novozaporizhzhia, Rivne, Kosivtseve, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Novoselivka, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector

Russian troops attempted twice to attack Ukrainian positions in the directions of Novoyakovlivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro direction

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops did not carry out any active offensive operations.

Source: General Staff

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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