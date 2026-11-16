The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a record number of Ukrainian drones shot down overnight

On the night of November 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it had intercepted 1,336 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, occupied Crimea, and the waters of two seas. According to the Russian ministry, this is the largest number of drones allegedly shot down in a single night since the start of the full-scale war.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, aircraft-type drones were intercepted in 15 regions of Russia, the Krasnodar Krai, the Moscow region, occupied Crimea, as well as over the Azov and Black Seas.

The list of regions where Russian air defense systems were reportedly active included Tver, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Kaluga, Tula, Ryazan, Oryol, Voronezh, Vladimir, Smolensk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Rostov regions.

The Russian military had previously set a record on the night of October 29, when it reported intercepting 1,214 drones across 20 regions.

About 600 drones were heading toward Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of the Russian capital, stated that from 5:00 p.m. on Sunday to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, approximately 600 drones were moving toward the Moscow region. According to him, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down 191 drones as they approached Moscow.

However, this is not the largest number of drones Sobyanin has reported. On October 30, he stated that 862 drones were heading toward the capital. At that time, according to his data, 170 drones were shot down as they approached the city.

The Kerch Bridge is cited as one of the targets

According to reports from the occupying authorities, Ukrainian OSINT analysts, and Russian Z-channels, one of the targets of the nighttime attack was the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia.

The extent of possible damage to the structure remains unknown at this time. Meanwhile, the Russian Telegram channel Mash claims that the strike hit the right arch of the bridge on the Crimean side. According to the channel, the structure was allegedly visually tilted by approximately 15 degrees. There is no independent confirmation of this information.

In addition, there are reports of strikes on an oil depot and a gas station in the Rostov region. The report does not specify the details of the attack’s consequences.

As a reminder, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic has been blocked.

An oil depot in the Rostov region was struck.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on a chemical plant in Tatarstan and the Monolit facility in the Bryansk region.

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