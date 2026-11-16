Moscow has been under attack by drones since last night; operations at two airports have been suspended

Russia’s capital has been under attack by drones since the night of November 16. Due to the threat posed by the drones, operations at two Moscow airports have been temporarily suspended.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the drone attack on social media. Two hours after midnight on Monday, the number of drones exceeded 30; the day before, 67 drones were reportedly shot down as they approached the city.

By 8 a.m., Sobyanin reported that about 600 UAVs were flying toward the Moscow region. “Most of them were destroyed by the air defense system. 191 drones were neutralized as they approached Moscow,” he noted.

The mayor of the Russian capital typically does not specify where the drones were shot down or provide other details, but states that “emergency services specialists are working at the crash sites.”

However, around midnight, Rosaviatsiya announced restrictions on operations at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, which is now handling flights on a case-by-case basis. Earlier, similar restrictions had been imposed on Vnukovo Airport. No reports have been made regarding the lifting of these restrictions.

Mikhail Yevraev, governor of the Yaroslavl Region, also reported that traffic had been halted on the road leading out of Yaroslavl toward Moscow following the drone attack.

Earlier, a drone threat had been declared in the region, and temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at Yaroslavl Airport.

In total, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense forces shot down 1,336 drones overnight over the territories of the Tver, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Kaluga, Tula, Ryazan, Oryol, Voronezh, Vladimir, Smolensk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Moscow region, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC.

As a reminder, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic has been blocked.

An oil depot in the Rostov region was struck.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on a chemical plant in Tatarstan and the Monolit facility in the Bryansk region.

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