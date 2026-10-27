Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and 12 other settlements in the region. Three people were killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the enemy attacks.

In Kharkiv, two men aged 41 and 60 were killed; a 60-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man were wounded; and a 61-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions.

In Shevchenkove, a 74-year-old woman was killed, and a 74-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction.

In Vilshany, Solonytsia community, two 58-year-old men were injured, and a 77-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

A 43-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown device in a forest near the village of Kutuzivka in the Vilkhivska community.

The enemy attacked with UAVs and shelled the Shevchenkivskyi, Slobidskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The Russians also shelled the Kharkiv region with MLRS and launched one guided aerial bomb, four “Geran-2” UAVs, three FPV drones, and 111 UAVs, the type of which is being determined.

In Kharkiv, four apartment buildings, a childcare facility, three businesses, 12 vehicles, an administrative building, and 20 garages were damaged.

In the Izyum district, warehouse buildings (Barvinkove), two private homes (the villages of Pisky-Radkivski and Borshchivka), and an administrative building (Izyum) were damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a two-story house, power lines, and a car (Shevchenkove) were damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, a garage (Cherkaska Lozova village), a car (Dementiivka village), a post office, a car (Mala Danilivka), a private house (village of Bezruky), a private enterprise, and private homes (Vilshany).

In the Lozova District, a private house (the village of Myrolyubivka) and shopping pavilions (Lozova) were damaged.

Oleg Synyegubov, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Facebook.

Russia attacked the Kharkiv region: six people were injured over the past day, including a child.

Russia struck a market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast; there are fatalities and injuries.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.





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