Journalist and military paramedic Olena Shargovska has died

Military paramedic and veteran Olena “Jane” Shargovska has passed away. In civilian life, she worked as a journalist and editor.

“May your memory live on, sister. Thank you for being with us. For every life you saved. For your choice to be a medic,” the statement reads.

Olena’s military career began in 2015 with the First Mykola Pirogov Volunteer Mobile Hospital; she later joined the “Hospitaliers.”

“Having mastered tactical medicine, Jane would go out to the hottest spots on the front lines to retrieve the wounded and snatch our soldiers’ lives from the clutches of death on the way to field hospitals,” the medical battalion noted.

In September 2022, Shargovska was mobilized into the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where, among other things, she conducted training in tactical medicine. At the same time, she continued her rotations with the “Hospitaliers” battalion.

This was reported by the “Hospitaliers” medical volunteer battalion.

Renowned Ukrainian speleologist and traveler Boris Hora was killed in the war.

As a reminder, Ukrainian blogger and soldier Kyrylo Soloshenko, known online as Kyrylo Akuratny, was killed on the front lines. He was 35 years old. According to a friend, the soldier died on October 15 during a combat mission, shielding a comrade from a direct hit by a Russian FPV drone.

Andriy, the driver of the shuttle bus at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, was killed during a Russian attack on the M-05 Kyiv–Odesa highway. The bus was damaged as a result of the strike.

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