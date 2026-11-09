As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the sites of the strikes have already been extinguished.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kremenchuk and a private enterprise in the Kremenchuk district. The strikes caused fires at several locations.

While responding to the attack, emergency responders rescued 15 residents from danger.

Seven people were injured, including a 16-year-old teenager. Medical personnel are providing necessary care to all the victims.

According to rescue workers, all fires have now been extinguished.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Five districts came under enemy fire, and damage was reported to businesses, infrastructure, service stations, and vehicles.

In addition, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

A residential building was damaged as a result of the Russian strike on Odesa. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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