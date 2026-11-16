Russia attacked DTEK's energy facilities in the Odesa region, leaving more than 52,000 families without power

On the morning of November 16, Russian troops struck DTEK’s energy infrastructure in the north of the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, more than 52,200 households lost power, and the company’s production facility was damaged.

According to the company, windows were shattered and ceilings and doors were damaged in the production facility building.

Energy workers are currently working to address the aftermath of the attack and repair the damaged equipment.

The consequences of the shelling were reported on DTEK’s official Telegram channel.

As a reminder, following the Russian attack on a DTEK facility on November 14 in the Odesa region, nearly 50,000 homes were left without power.

DTEK reported damage to 10 power facilities in the Kyiv region over the course of a week.

Energy workers are forced to interrupt their work and take shelter during air raid alerts.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile.

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