Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector: the main target has been identified

On the night of November 2, 2026, Russian troops launched missile strikes against energy facilities in Ukraine. Ladyzhyn was the main target of the attack, and explosions and strikes were also reported in Dnipro and the Kryvyi Rih district.

On the night of November 3, Russian forces carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to monitoring channels, the main targets were the Ladyzhyn and Kryvyi Rih thermal power plants, as well as energy facilities in Dnipro.

According to preliminary reports, Ladyzhyn in the Vinnytsia region suffered the most intense strike. Monitoring sources claim that about 20 cruise missiles were launched toward the city. In addition, four more ballistic missiles were reported to have been launched overnight.

Earlier, monitoring channels had warned of approximately 40 missiles heading toward Ukraine’s western regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that air defense systems were actively engaged.

Russian troops also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, specifically using ballistic weapons.

“The Russians struck critical infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and the Kryvyi Rih district,” said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to monitoring channels, the Kryvyi Rih Thermal Power Plant near Zelenodolsk was among the likely targets of the attack.

The consequences of the strikes on energy facilities, the extent of the damage, and information about possible casualties are still being determined.

There is currently no official confirmation of the number of missiles that struck Ladyzhyn.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics infrastructure.

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