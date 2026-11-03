Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones

On the night of November 2, Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in a number of cities, and in Kharkiv, 46 people were injured as a result of a strike on a medical facility.

This was reported by local authorities and the Ukrainian Air Force.

One of the consequences of the shelling was a strike on a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the number of casualties has risen to 46. More than a thousand windows were shattered in the hospital and surrounding high-rise buildings.

Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, previously reported that the strike hit the passageway connecting the hospital’s buildings. The building housing one of the hospital’s departments, four residential high-rises, and ten cars were damaged. About 200 patients were evacuated to other hospitals. Emergency services were working at the site of the strike.

Russian troops also attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional state administration. Information regarding possible casualties was being verified.

During the attack, the Air Force warned of ballistic missiles heading toward Kryvyi Rih and Zelenodolsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Ladyzhyn and Haisyn in the Vinnytsia region. Kharkiv was under threat of a combined strike involving ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. Subsequently, new launches of ballistic missiles toward Kyiv were also reported.

Amid the missile threat, the movement of attack drones was detected in various regions of Ukraine. Reports of explosions came from Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Ladyzhyn. In Zhytomyr, local residents reported power outages.

Information regarding the potential consequences of the attack in other regions was still being verified at the time of publication. Residents were urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to take shelter.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics infrastructure.

Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 94 times in one week, according to the Ministry of Energy.

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