On the night of November 16–17, Russian forces attacked Kyiv’s South and North Bridges with seven ballistic missiles. Four missiles were fired at the South Bridge, and three more at the North Bridge.

“There was a separate briefing on the logistics situation following the strikes on the bridges in Kyiv. Last night, there were four ballistic missiles fired at the South Bridge and three at the North Bridge. We have determined the necessary forces and resources, as well as the timeline for restoration,” the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, he discussed the implementation of an emergency support program for Ukrainian logistics separately with government officials. Ukraine had agreed on this program with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The Prime Minister reported on the European Commission’s initial decisions. We have determined the next steps,” the president emphasized.

The head of state also reported that Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs had received specific instructions regarding the reorganization of traffic flows in the capital.

In particular, it is necessary to prepare contingency plans for public transportation and alternative routes, as well as to provide for the deployment of additional personnel for every possible scenario.

In this way, the authorities are identifying the necessary resources and measures to restore logistics following damage to two key transportation crossings in the capital.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In Kyiv, the consequences of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by Russian shelling on November 16.

In Kyiv, the South and North Bridges were damaged following a Russian attack on the night of November 17.

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