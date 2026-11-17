On the night of November 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have destroyed 1,441 Ukrainian drones over dozens of regions across the country.

Russian media called this the largest nighttime attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the Russian ministry, the drones were shot down over the following regions:

Belgorod;

Bryansk;

Volgograd;

Voronezh;

Vladimir;

Kaluga;

Kursk;

Lipetsk;

Novgorod;

Oryol;

Rostov;

Ryazan;

Samara;

Saratov;

Smolensk;

Tver;

Tula;

Ulyanovsk Oblast.

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s list also includes the Moscow region, the Republic of Bashkortostan, occupied Crimea, the Krasnodar Krai, as well as the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

Russian media have already dubbed the nighttime shelling the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, the reported figure of 1,441 allegedly shot-down drones comes from the Russian Ministry of Defense and has not been confirmed by the Ukrainian side. The report also does not provide any independent confirmation of these figures.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The massive drone attack on Moscow lasted throughout the evening of November 16 and into the night of November 17. Local residents reported explosions and falling debris, and operations at all airports in the Russian capital were suspended.

Additionally, a substation in Kursk that serves 400,000 customers caught fire.

As a reminder, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted due to a second attack on November 17.

A series of explosions rocked Moscow during an attack by Ukrainian drones.

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