Five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Zhovtovodska community in the Kamyanskyi District; four of them were hospitalized. Apartment buildings, cars, a bank branch, and a store sustained damage, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on the morning of November 20.

According to him, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than ten times since the evening. The Zhovtovodska community suffered the most damage.

Three women and one man, ranging in age from 20 to 70, were taken to a medical facility with moderate injuries. Another victim, an 87-year-old woman, will receive outpatient treatment.

Kryvyi Rih was also targeted, where Russian forces attacked a gas station and infrastructure facilities.

In the Dnipro district, a private home in the Lyubymivska community was damaged. In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked Nikopol and the Marhanetska community, where farm buildings sustained damage, Ganza noted.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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