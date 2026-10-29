The Russians launched another drone attack on Kharkiv; one person was injured

On the morning of October 29, Russian forces once again struck Kharkiv with an attack drone. One person was injured in the attack, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, the enemy UAV struck the city’s Industrial District.

“One person was injured in the Industrial District. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance,” Sinyegubov said.

Earlier, Russia attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv overnight.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy region.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a factory following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in Rivne Oblast; one person was killed.

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