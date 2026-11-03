Total combat losses among Russian occupation forces since the start of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.59 million. As of November 3, 2026, Ukrainian authorities estimate the number of Russian military personnel killed at approximately 1,594,830, including 2,060 over the past 24 hours.

Russia has also lost 12,452 tanks, 25,633 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 51,840 (+39) artillery systems, MLRS—2,252 (+1), air defense systems—1,731, aircraft—452, helicopters—356, ground-based robotic systems—3,067 (+4), operational-tactical UAVs – 593,954 (+1,413), cruise missiles – 5,140, ships and boats – 35, submarines – 2, vehicles and tankers – 169,473 (+363), specialized equipment – 4,867 (+4).

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, DeepState has documented the advance of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction.

In October, Russia lost a record 54,400 troops killed or seriously wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense.

In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026, amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

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