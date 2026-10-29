Russian drones attacked a poultry farm in the Kyiv region, killing 1,000 birds

In the Boryspil District of the Kyiv Region, a fire broke out at a poultry farm as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Of the 16,000 birds, 15,000 were rescued, while about 1,000 perished.

Russian troops struck a poultry farm near Kyiv; 1,000 birds could not be saved. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on October 29, showing the aftermath.

Russian troops struck a poultry farm in the Boryspil district. A fire broke out in a building housing about 16,000 birds. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Fifteen thousand birds were rescued, according to the State Emergency Service.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration clarified that the fire at the agricultural enterprise in the Boryspil district broke out “as a result of a morning attack by enemy drones.”

Moderate levels of fine particulate matter have been recorded in the air in Bila Tserkva and Brovary.

Until the situation improves, experts advise keeping windows closed, avoiding prolonged exposure to the outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and turning on an air purifier if available.

“Currently, rain and moderate winds are helping to cleanse the lower atmosphere, mix air masses, and quickly disperse harmful substances,” the Regional State Administration noted.

In other settlements in the Kyiv region, no levels of chemical or biological substances exceeding permissible limits have been observed.

Source: State Emergency Service

Earlier, Russia attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv overnight.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy region

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a factory following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in Rivne Oblast; one person was killed.

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