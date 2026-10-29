Russian "Geran-5" jet drones can reach speeds of up to 1,000 km/h during certain maneuvers. This was reported by radio technology expert Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov.

“We have recorded instances where the Geran-5 accelerated to 1,000 kilometers per hour during maneuvers,” Beskrestnov said.

According to him, Russia is constantly improving its drones, involving a large number of engineers and young specialists in their development.

“Russia’s best engineers are working against us. And it’s not just Russia—it’s China, too,” “Flash” added.

He also emphasized that Chinese engines, antennas, modems, cameras, and other key components have been found in the “Shahed” drones. He also claims that Chinese engineers are involved in developing specific technical solutions for Russian drones.

This was stated by Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies, as reported by “Unián.”

Russian Geran-5 drones were reportedly capable of reaching speeds of up to 800 km/h over Ukraine.

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting video footage of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet-powered drones have reached distances of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region and damaged a gas station and a resort.

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