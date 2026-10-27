Russian authorities have instructed energy companies in regions bordering Ukraine and in the occupied Ukrainian territories to increase their stockpiles of equipment and spare parts in case of drone attacks.

According to him, the companies have already tripled their reserves of critical equipment, including transformers and circuit breakers. They have also purchased specialized equipment for emergency repair work.

At the same time, the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Energy, Rostekhnadzor, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia conducted annual federal drills on accident response. During the drills, they rehearsed various scenarios and response plans for emergencies in the power grid. To this end, a task force was formed comprising more than 23,000 crews, 154,000 specialists, and 60 pieces of equipment. System-forming grid companies were tasked with coordinating emergency restoration work in the regions.

Svetlana Razvorotneva, deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Utilities, stated that in 2027, the federal budget could allocate up to 20 billion rubles for the rapid restoration of damaged energy infrastructure. At the same time, she noted that certain facilities, particularly boiler houses, still lack adequate protection. If they are damaged, mobile units and power plants will have to be deployed.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Russia cease mutual strikes on energy facilities, but the Kremlin rejected this proposal. Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained the position, saying, “We need peace, not a ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, on October 26, an independent UN commission of inquiry stated that Russia is committing crimes against humanity by deliberately attacking Ukraine’s energy system. The commission emphasized that Moscow’s actions are aimed at depriving Ukrainians of essential energy resources and inflicting suffering upon them.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

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