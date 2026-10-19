Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the surrounding region more than 20 times over the course of the evening

Since last night, Russian forces have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times with drones and aerial bombs. According to preliminary reports, one person has been injured.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this as of Monday morning.

In Dnipro, private homes and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the enemy attack, and three more homes were destroyed. An 84-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovska and Marganetska communities came under attack by Russian forces. A local business sustained damage.

In the Zaytsev community of the Synelnykivsky district, a fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

As a reminder, one person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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