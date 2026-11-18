Footage that appeared online captures the moment the Kerch Bridge was struck on November 17, after which, according to reports, its arch collapsed.

The video captures direct hits, flashes, and destruction in the area of key support structures of the bridge spanning the Kerch Strait.

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The bridge, built by the Russians, remains a strategic logistical artery for supplying the occupying forces in southern Ukraine; therefore, this latest strike significantly complicates the Russian Federation’s ability to deploy troops and military equipment.

On the night of November 16–17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that a vehicle span of the bridge may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdy, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

The Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented for the first time on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on November 17. According to him, there are plans to restore the bridge.

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