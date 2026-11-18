Following the Ukrainian attack on the night of November 16–17, damage to the bridge may affect shipping in the region. According to the ISW’s assessment, large commercial and military vessels may no longer be able to pass through the Kerch Strait.

Geotagged images published on November 17 show the destroyed span of the road section and damage to the rail section.

The bridge’s metal structure fell directly into the water, which, according to the ISW, could complicate navigation in the area.

A local Crimean Telegram channel reported that the collapse of the structure has blocked the only deep-water passage in the strait. According to the channel, large commercial and military vessels will now be unable to use this route.

The destruction of the Crimean Bridge may force Russian troops to rely more heavily on land routes between occupied Crimea and other seized territories of Ukraine. According to the ISW, this will complicate supply operations for Russian forces in the south.

The bridge is one of two key military-logistical routes through which Russia supplies its troops in this area. The second runs along the M-14 Rostov-Crimea highway through the occupied Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

The Crimean Bridge was also crucial for transporting food, goods, and fuel from the Krasnodar Krai to the peninsula. Following previous Ukrainian strikes, the Russian military had already reduced the volume of traffic across the bridge. Specifically, as of November 1, heavy trucks were banned from crossing the bridge.

According to analysts, the damage to the bridge will further weaken one of the key supply routes for Russian troops in Crimea. This could complicate the resupply of units based on the peninsula and the maintenance of the Russian occupation.

Consequently, the Russian military will have to increase its use of the M-14 and M-18 highways, which connect Kharkiv with occupied Yalta, according to the ISW.

Earlier, a video of the Kerch Bridge’s arch collapsing was posted online.

On the night of November 16–17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch likely fell into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdy, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

The Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented for the first time on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on November 17. According to him, there are plans to restore the bridge.

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