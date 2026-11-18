On the morning of November 18, Russian occupation forces attacked the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region, striking a local market.

At least 12 people were injured in the shelling, including an 11-year-old boy.

“The Russian army struck the market in Zlatopil,” he wrote.

According to Synyegubov, 11 casualties were reported immediately after the attack. Medical personnel provided them with the necessary assistance. A fire broke out at the site of the strike—market pavilions were ablaze.

“Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance,” added the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

“All of our emergency services are operating at full capacity,” Sinyegubov emphasized.

At 9:34 a.m., the regional head clarified that the number of casualties had risen to 12.

“One woman is in serious condition; all the others are in moderate condition,” Sinyegubov reported.

Another person suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical personnel treated them directly at the scene.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region. One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the attacks.

In Chuhuiv, three women aged 50, 71, and 74 were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

In Izyum, a 53-year-old man was injured. In the village of Lukashivka in the Blyznyukivska community, a 59-year-old woman was injured; in Slobozhanske, a 62-year-old woman was injured; and in Lozova, a 43-year-old man was injured.

In the village of Ploske, in the Velykoburlutsk community, an 81-year-old woman was killed as a result of shelling. Another local resident, a 60-year-old woman, was injured.

In addition, medical personnel treated a 55-year-old man who was injured during the shelling of the village of Starovirivka in the Shevchenkivska community on November 15.

Medical assistance was also provided to a 9-year-old girl who experienced an acute stress reaction in Zolochiv on November 16.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

On the evening of November 17, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro and the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Six people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a 15-year-old boy.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 17, Russian occupation forces carried out 692 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and another 49 were wounded.

On the evening of November 17, Russian forces launched another drone attack. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 126 enemy UAVs.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, grass caught fire after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged, and there are reports of injuries.

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