On the evening of November 17, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro and the Nikopol District of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones. Six people were injured in the attacks, including a 15-year-old boy.

According to him, the attack in Dnipro damaged apartment buildings, a private home, a dormitory, a recreational park, and infrastructure facilities.

Five of the injured were hospitalized. A 37-year-old woman is in critical condition. Three other men and a woman sustained moderate injuries: two men aged 28 and 52, a 49-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old boy.

Another victim, a 58-year-old woman, received medical attention at the scene.

In addition, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovska community in the Nikopol district. Details regarding the consequences of the strike are still being clarified.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 17, Russian occupation forces carried out 692 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and another 49 were wounded.

On the evening of November 17, Russian forces launched another drone attack. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 126 enemy UAVs.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, grass caught fire after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged, and there are reports of injuries.

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