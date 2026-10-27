Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed two ballistic missiles and 255 Russian drones

Ukraine’s air defense forces have intercepted two ballistic missiles and 255 drones used by Russian forces to attack the country since the evening of October 26.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region and 280 Shahed-type strike UAVs (69 of which were jet-powered), "Gerbera," and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Kyiv was the main target of the attack.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 257 targets: two ballistic missiles and 255 drones.

Impacts were recorded at 25 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 16 locations.

Several attack drones remain in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv has been restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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