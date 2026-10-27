Video: Russia Attacked Ukraine with 16 Ballistic Missiles and More Than 280 Drones Overnight — Zelenskyy

On the night of October 26–27, Russian forces launched 16 ballistic missiles and more than 280 drones at Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, some of the missiles hit their targets, and 12 people were injured as a result of a strike on the campus of one of Kyiv’s universities.

Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles at Ukraine on the night of October 27. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in response to the nighttime enemy strike.

“The number of casualties following the Russian strike on the university campus and the surrounding area last night has risen to 12; five of them are students and university staff. While emergency services were assisting people and dealing with the aftermath of the first strike, the Russians launched another ballistic missile attack,” Zelenskyy said on social media.

“In total, there were 16 ballistic missiles launched last night, along with more than 280 drones. Unfortunately, there have been casualties, and there were strikes in Kyiv, including on the South Bridge. This marks a serious escalation in Russia’s operation against our logistics infrastructure. There were also strikes on the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, and Chernivtsi regions. Almost everywhere, Russian targets are energy facilities, logistics, and ordinary urban infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said.

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a university campus and the surrounding area yesterday evening has risen to 12. Five of them are students and university staff. While emergency services were assisting people and dealing with the aftermath of the first strike, the Russians launched ballistic missiles again. In total, 16 ballistic missiles were launched overnight, along with more than 280 drones. Tragically, there have been casualties and strikes in Kyiv, including on the South Bridge. This marks a serious escalation in Russia’s operation against our logistics. There were also strikes on the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, and Chernivtsi regions. Almost everywhere, Russia’s targets were the energy sector, logistics, and ordinary urban infrastructure. The artificial and prolonged delays in the delivery of interceptor packages for the Patriot and NASAMS systems, which have unfortunately occurred recently, are directly helping Russia achieve the objectives of its terrorist campaign. Every such delay means another Russian strike on one facility or another. Unfortunately, strikes are taking place every day. Russia is constantly taking new steps toward escalation. Pressure on Russia and real support for Ukraine are needed to change the situation. I thank everyone who truly supports our efforts to protect lives and understands the importance of support packages arriving on time. We must bring peace closer and save lives. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 27, 2026

“The artificial and prolonged delays in the delivery of interceptor packages for the ‘Patriots’ and ‘NASAMS’ systems, which, unfortunately, have been occurring recently, are directly helping Russia achieve the goals of its terrorist campaign. Every such delay means another Russian strike on one target or another. Unfortunately, strikes are happening every day,” the president noted.

“Russia is constantly taking new escalatory steps. Pressure on Russia and real support for Ukraine are needed for the situation to change. “Thank you to everyone who truly supports our efforts to protect lives and who understands the importance of ensuring that aid packages arrive on time. We must bring peace closer and save lives. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!” Zelenskyy emphasized.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

Following the ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

In addition, ground transportation services in Kyiv have been ramped up due to changes in the metro schedule.

Read us on