On the night of November 19–20, Russian troops used rocket-powered drones to strike the region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

An air raid alert was declared in the Lviv region at 2:24 a.m. Enemy drones approached the city in waves. Residents of Lviv heard explosions, while air defense forces were engaged.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi urged Lviv residents not to leave their shelters.

“Attention, Lviv! Air defense is active! Do not go near windows and do not film anything. Stay in your shelter or in a safe place until the all-clear is given,” Andriy Sadovyi wrote.

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According to Maksym Kozytskyi, the threat posed by enemy drones to the region has not passed. Local authorities have not yet reported on the consequences of the attack, any damage, or casualties.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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