Since September, Russia has launched more than 350 attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, according to Shmyhal

Since September, Russian forces have carried out more than 350 strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As a result of the attacks, more than 800 pieces of equipment at substations and power generation facilities have been damaged, and nearly half of them have been lost.

“Since September and throughout October, the enemy has carried out more than 350 strikes. More than 800 pieces of equipment at substations and power generation facilities have been hit. Nearly half—about 350—have been lost,” he said.

Denys Shmyhal reported that 235 transformers are already protected by a second level of defense. According to the minister, these engineering solutions have proven effective even amid intense Russian attacks.

“In half a year, despite the sheer number of ballistic attacks and rocket-powered drones, there has been only one instance of a protected facility being hit by a ballistic missile. There are no other such instances, despite the sheer number of ballistic attacks.

The protective systems are working; those with a so-called rigid pre-detonation screen are working particularly well. Accordingly, this is now the primary and final technological approach to protecting energy facilities. All of this is being implemented,” the minister explained.

Shmyhal also emphasized that protective structures are crucial for the speed of restoring damaged energy infrastructure.

According to the minister’s assessment, if energy facilities did not have such protection, recovery from Russian strikes—given the current intensity of the attacks—would take months.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal made this statement during question time with the government.

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in Sumy Oblast with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the strike.

Eight people were injured in the Russian drone attacks in Sumy Oblast.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will face trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in Sumy Oblast, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

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