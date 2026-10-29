Zelenskyy Alleged Russian Strikes on Civilians Amid a Humanitarian Operation in Oleshky

Russian troops continue to launch attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population amid the humanitarian operation in Oleshky. This demonstrates the Russian Federation’s intention to continue the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement.

“These are targeted attacks on civilians that are shocking in their brutality. The Russians are carrying them out precisely as the humanitarian operation unfolds in Oleshky. Russia’s signals are quite clear: it seeks to prolong the war. Therefore, the international community must make significant efforts to achieve a substantial de-escalation—through decisive measures and appropriate pressure on the aggressor,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media platform X on Thursday.

He emphasized that to achieve peace, Russia must end the war and the terror.

As reported, as a result of a Russian attack on Dnipro on Thursday, a strike was recorded on the platform of the train station, where a commuter train and a regular passenger train were parked. Fourteen people are known to have been killed.

Also, as a result of a strike by a Russian occupiers’ UAV on Chernihiv on Thursday, two people were killed and 22 were injured, including three children.

In Kremenchuk, an enemy drone struck an apartment building, killing three people and injuring 19 others.

Landmine traps and drone strikes: how Russia could thwart the rescue of Oleshky residents.

Lubinec called for information to be provided about residents of occupied Oleshky for the humanitarian mission.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

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