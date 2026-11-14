A drone attacked the cargo ship Larissa 1 in Romanian territorial waters

On November 13, the cargo ship Larissa 1 came under attack by a drone while sailing through Romanian territorial waters. The ship was heading to the port of Sulina, from where it was scheduled to depart for Ukraine.

The incident occurred on the evening of November 13, 6.8 nautical miles (12.6 kilometers) northeast of the city of Sfântu Gheorghe.

The ship’s captain reported that none of the crew members were injured. No fire broke out after the strike. The drone likely damaged only the ship’s cargo crane.

The Larissa 1 was en route to the Romanian port of Sulina, from where it was scheduled to depart for Ukraine. Romanian Defense Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea confirmed that he was aware of the incident and stated that, until the official investigation into the incident is complete, he cannot say where the drone came from.

“Technical investigations are conducted after every drone incident, and I will comment on their results only after receiving the technical expert report,” he said.

According to estimates by the Russian media outlet The Insider, the strike on the Larissa 1 was at least the tenth drone attack on civilian vessels off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria since early October.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Earlier, a vessel carrying Ukrainian sailors sank off the coast of Romania; one person was killed and others are missing.

Prior to that, at least 12 people died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of The Gambia.

The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that a cargo ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a sea mine.

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