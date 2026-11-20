Brussels' decision is linked to the massive attack on November 19, during which several foreign diplomatic missions in the capital were damaged. The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, also announced increased support for Ukraine and new measures to put pressure on Russia to bring an end to the war.

The head of European diplomacy noted that the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital took place precisely while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was in Shenzhen, China, where he was attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

“While Putin was walking the red carpet in Shenzhen, Russian strikes hit Kyiv and damaged several European and non-European embassies,” Kallas wrote.

According to the head of European diplomacy, diplomatic missions are protected under international law. At the same time, she emphasized, Russia demonstrates disregard for international norms on a daily basis.

In response to the damage to foreign embassies, the European Union has decided to take diplomatic action. Specifically, Russia’s representative to the EU will be summoned to provide an explanation regarding the consequences of the Russian attack.

Kallas also stated that the European Union will step up its assistance to Ukraine and increase pressure on Moscow to force the Russian leadership to end the war. However, she did not specify what additional measures Brussels plans to implement.

Earlier, Russian artillery damaged three bridges in Kyiv, complicating traffic between the city’s two banks.

As a reminder, the main building of Dragomanov University in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.

In addition, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podilsky district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

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