The international environmental organization Greenpeace has released an interactive map showing the movements of tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel to the United States. The organization has identified seven vessels that, according to its estimates, are transporting approximately 288,000 metric tons of fuel.

According to Greenpeace, the list includes the tankers Taurus, Pvt Azura, Agioi Fanendes, Talisman, Leruo, Iblea, and Primorye.

The interactive map contains information on the vessels’ locations, their routes, cargo specifications, sanctions status, and declared destinations. Data from MarineTraffic and Kpler is used for monitoring.

Greenpeace links the shipments to agreements that, according to the organization, were reached on October 9 between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. According to the data provided, the initial volume of shipments is expected to be 300,000 metric tons of diesel. Additional shipments totaling 500,000 metric tons are also planned for November, followed by another 1 million metric tons.

Environmentalists warn that tankers may change their routes or report false destinations, so tracking requires constant updates.

Source: Greenpeace Ukraine.

Russian oil refineries are ramping up diesel production in October after the Russian government granted export quotas under the supply agreement between Russia and the U.S.

Russia has stated its readiness to supply the U.S. with any volume of diesel fuel. Meanwhile, diesel in the U.S. is already more expensive than it was before the fuel agreement with Putin.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are preparing to challenge the agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel.

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