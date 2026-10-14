Meloni said that fuel prices are rising because of the war in Iran

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that her government is not changing its position on supporting Ukraine. According to her, the surrender of a country fighting for its freedom cannot be considered peace.

“No one will convince me that the surrender of those defending their freedom can be called peace. Only a just peace can be lasting and protect Europe and our interests. Therefore, the government’s position remains unchanged. Support for Ukraine—with a particular focus on the civilian population—pressure on Moscow, and Euro-Atlantic unity remain the main pillars of our actions,” Meloni said.

At the same time, she criticized the agreement on Russian diesel fuel announced last Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump. “This is a decision that I consider very risky,” Meloni said.

According to her, rising fuel prices are primarily driven by the war in Iran, not the war in Ukraine.

“So the outcome of this decision is uncertain, while the risks are clear: legitimizing Moscow while its bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities, providing new revenue to finance the war, and implicitly easing sanctions pressure. This... runs counter to what Western countries, including the United States, have done so far to bring Putin to the negotiating table,” the Italian prime minister stated.

She called for ensuring the EU’s full participation in the peace process regarding Ukraine. Meloni proposed that all 27 EU member states appoint an authoritative representative who would have a joint mandate and be able to represent Europe’s position in the negotiations.

This was reported by ANSA.

Fuel prices in Ukraine on October 14: Most chains have updated their prices for gasoline and gas.

As of October 12, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.43 UAH per liter. Some operators adjusted their prices, while KLO, WOG, OKKO, SOCAR, and UPG left theirs unchanged.

As of Sunday, October 11, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains had not changed prices for gasoline, diesel, or autogas. According to the data provided, the highest fuel prices remain at OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR.

On October 9, the price of autogas changed at Ukrainian gas stations, while prices for gasoline and diesel at leading premium chains remained largely stable. At the same time, some operators lowered prices on certain types of fuel.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Read us on