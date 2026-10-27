There are no scheduled power outages in Crimea due to an electricity shortage

In occupied Crimea, power outage schedules can no longer be maintained due to a shortage of electricity. Restrictions are in effect across the entire peninsula, and authorities in Sevastopol are warning that even the hourly power supply schedule may be disrupted. Power supply problems have persisted for four days now following a fire at a Russian substation, which is a key part of the power transmission route to Crimea.

Power outage schedules have ceased to function in occupied Crimea. The reason is an insufficient supply of electricity delivered via the main transmission lines from Russia. Due to the electricity shortage, restrictions have been imposed throughout the peninsula. “The supply of electricity via the main transmission lines to the Republic of Crimea is insufficient, and as a result, restrictions are in effect throughout the territory. It is not possible to adhere to the schedules or ensure an even distribution of electricity,” reads a statement from the company, as quoted by “RIA Novosti Crimea.”

This means residents cannot count on the power being turned off and on at predetermined times. Due to the electricity shortage, the actual schedule may change depending on the situation in the grid.

Sevastopol Warns of New Power Outages

Power supply problems have also affected Sevastopol. On the morning of October 27, the local utility “Sevastopolenergo” announced that it was forced to restrict electricity supply. The city’s so-called “governor,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, stated that they are trying to provide power according to a schedule of “two hours with power, six without.” However, even this schedule may not work.

According to him, the reason is an emergency situation outside the region. Because of this, power companies cannot guarantee that electricity will be supplied according to the established schedule. “The situation is complicated, and the restrictions will most likely last several days,” Razvozhayev noted. Thus, the power outages may drag on. At the same time, the local occupation authorities have not specified an exact timeline for the restoration of a stable power supply.

The problems began after a fire at a substation in Russia

Power restrictions have now been in place for four days. Back on Saturday, October 24, authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai reported a fire at a substation in the Temryuk District. NASA’s FIRMS satellites also detected a thermal anomaly at the “Taman” substation, which operates at 500/220 kV. This facility is one of the key nodes of the energy bridge through which electricity is transmitted from Russia to Crimea.

Following reports of fires at substations in Crimea and Sevastopol, prolonged power outages began. At the same time, the detected thermal anomaly alone does not allow for determining all the circumstances surrounding the facility’s damage. Power problems arose not only on the peninsula. Blackouts were also reported in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Thus, the outages affected several Russian-occupied territories at once. In Crimea and Sevastopol, restrictions remain in place, and local authorities warn that the situation may remain difficult in the coming days. This was reported by the company “Krymenergo.”

Electricity consumption has been restricted in occupied Crimea due to damage to the main power grids. In Sevastopol, power will be supplied on a “2 out of 6” schedule—electricity will be available for two hours, followed by a six-hour outage.

As a reminder, water and electricity supplies were restricted in Crimea following an attack—The Guardian.



A massive blackout has swept across occupied Crimea.

On the night of October 24, explosions in Rostov, Russia, caused power outages and sparked a fire. Part of the city was left without power.

On October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the “Togliattikauchuk” plant.

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