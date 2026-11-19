Following trilateral talks in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin received varying levels of public attention as they departed China.

The U.S. president was seen off at the airport by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He spoke with representatives of the Chinese side and shook their hands before boarding the plane.

Putin, on the other hand, left China without any publicly visible escort from high-ranking Chinese officials. In unofficial footage released, the Russian leader is seen only surrounded by security personnel.

The Kremlin released a video of Putin’s departure taken from a distance, whereas his arrival in China was covered much more extensively.

After the summit concluded, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi saw Donald Trump off from Shenzhen Airport. Putin, on the other hand, left China surrounded by his own security detail—without a public escort of high-ranking Chinese officials. https://t.co/P4F9b5fhG5 — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) November 19, 2026

During a ceremonial reception at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, the music from the “Trepak” dance in Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” was played as Vladimir Putin exited, instead of the Russian national anthem.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China for the APEC summit, where, according to media reports, he suffered a series of public humiliations. A political analyst suggests that the reason for this treatment by Chinese leader Xi Jinping may have been Russia’s “New Yalta” information campaign, which envisioned a division of the world among three leaders.

Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state Russia, stated at the APEC economic leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen, China, that the forum should set a unifying tone amid the fragmentation of the global economy. He called on participants to develop a constructive agenda for cooperation.

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