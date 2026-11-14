On November 14, during a conversation with journalists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that SpaceX has been restricting the operation of Starshield for the past five days.

According to the head of state, Starshield’s speed is limited to a maximum of 161 km/h in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. At the same time, there are no such restrictions in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Zelenskyy considers this situation dangerous not only from a military standpoint but also from a political one.

“If they have reverted to the decision that there are no restrictions on Ukrainian territory but are maintaining restrictions in the temporarily occupied territories, then their decision is very dangerous because it already carries political implications. If you impose restrictions there, then you are already partially refusing to recognize the temporarily occupied territories as ours,” he explained.

The president emphasized that Kyiv will raise this issue and seek the lifting of the restrictions.

“The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Drapatiy—all must raise this issue within their respective spheres of responsibility,” he stated.

Zelenskyy also noted that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has already been in contact with SpaceX. The company responded that it had not imposed any restrictions and suggested that the problem might be technical in nature.

However, the Ukrainian side does not accept this explanation. According to Zelenskyy, the restrictions have been observed for five days now, with checks conducted daily in various areas. In his view, this indicates that the problem is not an isolated incident.

As a reminder, U.S. Senators Jean Shaheen and Tom Tillis called on Congress to investigate Ukraine’s reports of disruptions in the Starshield satellite system, which Ukrainian forces use to control drones and munitions.

On November 12, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported disruptions in the Starshield satellite communication system along the front lines and in the temporarily occupied territories, which significantly complicates efforts to counter enemy attacks.

Ukrainian units are reporting significant disruptions in the Starshield satellite system’s operation along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 12 following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

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