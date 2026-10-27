Ground transportation services in Kyiv have been stepped up due to changes in the subway schedule

As of October 27, public ground transportation services in Kyiv are being expanded due to changes in subway operations following the Russian attack. This should help passengers reach their destinations despite transportation restrictions.

Due to the increased load on the “red” metro line, 15 buses will be operating on temporary bus route No. 1-M. Additionally, due to the closure of the South Bridge, the routes of buses Nos. 22 and 91 will be adjusted. To ensure passenger transportation, these routes will be rerouted via the Darnytsia Bridge.

On Route No. 22, the number of buses will be increased by four—a total of 14 buses will be in service. At the same time, five buses will run on the short section between Trostyanetska Street and the “Lybidska” metro station.

Four buses will also be added to Route No. 91—for a total of seven buses in service.

“We ask passengers to be understanding of the situation, plan their routes in advance, and monitor operational changes in public transportation on official information channels,” the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

“Red” Line: Trains are running between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations. All stations, including “Chernihivska” and “Lisova,” are open to passengers.

“Green” Line: Trains are running between the “Syrets” and “Vydubychi” stations. At the same time, train service between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations has been temporarily suspended.

In the event of an air raid alert, all subway stations will serve as shelters.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Following a ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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