In Kyiv, the Lisova metro station was damaged by a ballistic strike

On Monday evening, October 26, following an enemy strike in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, a direct hit was reported near a metro station; a car is on fire at the scene. In addition, an ambulance crew on its way to assist the victims came under fire.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a state of emergency and stated: “In the Desnianskyi district, there has been a preliminary strike near one of the metro stations. A car is on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene.” According to preliminary reports, there are casualties as a result of the attack, and relevant services are working at the scene. A video showing the damage at the “Lisova” metro station has also appeared online.

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Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On the evening of October 26, five explosions were heard in Kyiv amid a Russian ballistic missile attack. The explosions were heard on the left bank of the capital, particularly in the Darnytsia and Livoberezhny districts. According to reports, the air raid siren did not sound beforehand.

Kyiv residents received seven air raid alerts within five minutes.

A map showing the movement of Russian drones and missiles appeared in the Air Raid Alert app.

The UN has called Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure crimes against humanity

Video: Following the Russian attack on Kyiv, a ground-level metro station and tracks were damaged; there are casualties.

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