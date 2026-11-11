The price of A-95 gasoline has dropped in Ukraine: How much do gasoline and diesel cost on November 11?

As of November 11, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their price tags. The average price of A-95 gasoline is 89.05 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 105.07 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Specifically, at UPG, A-100 gasoline has dropped by 2 UAH/liter, while A-95 and A-95+ have dropped by 1 UAH/liter. At Okko, the price of autogas rose by 1 UAH per liter, while A-95 and A-95+ gasoline fell by 1 UAH per liter. At WOG, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH per liter.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” the price of A-95 gasoline fell by 1 UAH/liter. At KLO, A-95 gasoline dropped in price by nearly 1 UAH/liter, while A-95+ fell by slightly more than 1 UAH/liter. Also at this chain, diesel fuel dropped in price by a little more than 1 UAH/liter, and A-92 fell by 1 UAH/liter.

At “Ukrnafta,” the price of A-95, A-95+, and A-92 gasoline fell by 1 UAH/liter, while the price of autogas rose by 1 UAH/liter.

At KLO stations, the most expensive autogas among the participating gas stations costs 63 UAH/liter. At the same time, A-95 gasoline is sold for 85.9 UAH/liter, diesel fuel for 104.9 UAH/liter, and DP+ for 109.4 UAH/liter.

Currently, Socar offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 92.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel was recorded at Socar—107 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—110 UAH/liter.

Ukrainian gas stations have seen mixed changes in fuel prices. Over the past 24 hours, autogas prices at some stations rose by 1 UAH per liter, while A-95 gasoline prices fell by the same amount. Average prices across seven chains stand at 90.91 UAH per liter for A-95 and 105.34 UAH per liter for diesel.

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

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