Export prices for Ukrainian corn have fallen to a two-year low

Prices for Ukrainian corn on FOB terms at the ports of Odesa have fallen to $199 per metric ton, the lowest level since September 2024.

According to analysts at S&P Global Energy, prices have fallen by $24 per metric ton over the past month due to restrictions on Black Sea shipping, high military risks, and the high cost of alternative logistics, particularly via the Danube ports and Constanta, Romania, where costs reach $100 per metric ton. The difficult sales situation is forcing Ukrainian agricultural holdings to hold onto their stocks in grain elevators or switch to more profitable crops.

Source: Spglobal.

By the end of 2026, the cost of bread in Ukraine may rise—by an additional 10%, according to forecasts. Even a drop in the price of grain and flour does not guarantee lower prices for finished products, as producers and processors are facing rising costs for fuel, electricity, logistics, and labor.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables for 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

It should be noted that prices for certain products in Ukraine have risen over the past three days.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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