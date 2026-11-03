Kirill Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, responded to the events that took place the day before in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast. He called the incident unacceptable for the state and emphasized that such situations undermine the unity of Ukrainians in the face of the Russian threat.

“Yesterday’s events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka are unacceptable for the state and undermine the unity of Ukrainians, especially in the face of the Russian threat,” he said.

According to the head of the Office of the President, law enforcement and authorized agencies are already investigating all the circumstances of the incident. Their task is to establish a complete and objective picture of the events, identify those responsible, and take measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“Right now, we are working out all the necessary decisions with the security forces to ensure an adequate response and prevent provocations,” Budanov noted.

In closing, he called on Ukrainians to prioritize the interests of the state and the nation when making decisions and resolving conflicts.

The commander of the “Azov” military group, Brigadier General Denys “Redis” Prokopenko, also responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

He stated that spreading reports about the incident in their current form serves Russia’s interests.

According to the military official, the enemy seeks to divide Ukrainian society and the military, destabilize the situation within the country, and discredit Ukrainian defenders.

Kirill Budanov reported this on his official Telegram channel.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Service were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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