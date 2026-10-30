Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that he had previously mistakenly cited the number of people scheduled to be evacuated from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

He asked media representatives not to disseminate this information, emphasizing the sensitivity of the issue.

“I would like to report that during today’s question period with the government, I mistakenly provided information regarding the number of people planned to be evacuated from Oleshky. I offer my apologies. There are no exact figures at this time. The rescue operation is ongoing, and the data is changing. I ask the media not to disseminate or comment on this information. This is an extremely sensitive issue. People’s safety and whether we will be able to bring this process to a successful conclusion depend directly on maintaining silence at this time. We will release official figures once it is complete,” Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

527 residents of Oleshky are returning to Ukraine via Belarus, according to Koretsky.

Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: 25 buses have been prepared to assist and evacuate civilians.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

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