In the Zvenyhorod District of the Cherkasy Region, a man was notified that he is suspected of intentionally causing serious bodily injury to his live-in partner. During an argument, he struck the woman repeatedly with his fists in the torso, causing her to suffer a ruptured spleen and internal bleeding.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on the evening of October 24, 2026, in one of the villages of the Lypyanska community in the Zvenyhorod District.

The man was at home with his partner. During the argument, he punched the woman an unknown number of times in the left side of her torso.

As a result, the victim sustained a closed abdominal injury, a ruptured spleen, and intra-abdominal bleeding. According to medical experts, these injuries are classified as serious bodily harm.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the man’s actions were classified as domestic violence.

The man was notified of his status as a suspect under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional grievous bodily harm. The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment of five to eight years.

The pretrial investigation in this criminal case is being conducted by investigators from the Investigative Division of the Zvenyhorod District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Zvenyhorod District Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier in Lokhvytsia, Poltava Oblast, a serviceman from the Pryluky District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support inflicted moderate bodily injuries on the head of the State Enforcement Service department during an altercation. The official was hospitalized.

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a military personnel from the Territorial Control Center with a knife and attempted to run him over with a car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials notified a 41-year-old Kyiv resident of his status as a suspect; on October 19, he opened fire inside the building of the Pechersk District TCC and SP in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

The acting head of the psychological support team for personnel at one of the Regional Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support in Donetsk Oblast was charged with receiving an unlawful benefit and abuse of influence.

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