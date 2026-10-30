In the Khmelnytskyi region, men who attacked police officers with an automatic rifle will stand trial

In the Khmelnytskyi region, two men, aged 31 and 34, will stand trial for threatening law enforcement officers with automatic weapons when police responded to a report of gunfire. One of the suspects retrieved an AK-12 assault rifle from the trunk of his car and pointed it at the police officers. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred in August near the village of Romaniny in the Slavuta community. Police officers arrived at a recreational area near a local quarry after receiving reports from citizens about gunfire.

While law enforcement officers were speaking with two men at the scene, a 31-year-old resident of the village of Vachiv in the Ulashanivska community began threatening a police officer and attempted to physically harm him.

At that moment, the other suspect—a 34-year-old resident of the Kyiv region—retrieved an AK-12 assault rifle from the trunk of his car and pointed it at the officers.

The man reloaded the rifle, simulating the insertion of a round into the chamber, and threatened to use the weapon.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the police officers, the unlawful actions were stopped, and both men were detained. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Investigators from the Shepetivka District Police Department completed the pretrial investigation and submitted an indictment to the court under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office.

The men’s actions were classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine —threatening a law enforcement officer with violence in connection with the performance of his official duties;

Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—hooliganism committed by a group of individuals involving the use of firearms.

The indictment has now been submitted to the court for consideration.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Police.

In Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group that extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia district were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

Earlier, investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department in Kyiv, in collaboration with the cyber police, completed a pretrial investigation and filed an indictment against a Kyiv resident who defrauded a volunteer who was a former military servicemember.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling people out of money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The scammers send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay 30 UAH in customs fees for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to the investigation, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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