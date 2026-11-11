Accomplices to Be Tried for Drug Trafficking in Sumy Region

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against two men suspected of organizing the illegal trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances. At the time the first crime was committed, one of the suspects was 17 years old, and his accomplice was 27.

According to the investigation, the illegal activity took place in 2025 in Okhtyrka. The minor used a messaging app to purchase large quantities of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

He would then store them and repackage them into smaller quantities in rented apartments before selling them.

Later, the young man asked his relative to join the illegal business. The relative agreed. The 27-year-old accomplice sought out customers and handled the sale of the prohibited substances.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the man had a prior criminal conviction and was released early in 2025.

The accomplices coordinated their actions via a messaging app. To conceal their illegal activities, they constantly changed their phone numbers and used fictitious personal information when shipping the drugs.

The investigation established that significant quantities of illegal substances were ordered, received, and sold. Specifically, this includes:

more than 1.5 kg of the psychotropic substance 4-CMS;

more than 700 g of PVP;

hallucinogenic mushrooms;

cannabis;

methamphetamine.

The drugs were sold not only within the Sumy region but also beyond its borders.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized equipment for packaging the substances, electronic scales, and cash.

The defendants’ actions were classified under Parts 2 and 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. These charges involve the illegal acquisition, possession, transportation, or shipment of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for the purpose of distribution, as well as their illegal distribution, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy among a group of individuals, and on a large or especially large scale.

These crimes are punishable by up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pretrial investigation was completed by the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Oblast in cooperation with the Sumy Oblast Department of the State Security Service, officers of the 5th Border Guard Detachment, and the Sumy Oblast Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. Juvenile prosecutors oversaw the proceedings.

The indictment has already been submitted to the court.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier in Kyiv, a court found a 34-year-old local resident guilty of illegally possessing, with intent to distribute, psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. The woman was in possession of PVP, amphetamine, and 4-MMS (4-methylmethcathinone).

In addition, a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. The sentence was handed down based on a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor.



A 33-year-old woman who hid drugs among her clothes will stand trial in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out walking.

Read us on