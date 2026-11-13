The Southern Operational Command denied that the son of a deceased soldier was beaten by employees of the TCC in Vinnytsia

Reports that military personnel from the TCC and SP allegedly beat the son of a fallen defender in Vinnytsia are untrue. According to the results of a police investigation, the man denied the allegations and declined to file a complaint.

This was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mishchenko, spokesperson for the “South” Operational Command.

According to him, the man is registered with the military and has a valid deferment from mobilization until 2027. Accordingly, there were no grounds for mobilization measures against him.

The Vinnytsia Regional Police conducted an investigation: law enforcement officers located the young man and interviewed him. According to the “South” Operational Command, he officially refused to file a complaint, denied the accusations circulating online, and stated that he had no grievances against the TCC servicemen.

The command urged the media and the public to rely on verified information and to refer to official statements from the National Police.

Source: Censor.NET

In Chernivtsi, charges were filed against TCC officials who detained a father of many children with a deferment, according to Lubinets.

Meanwhile, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a pretrial investigation has been launched following an incident in which a group of people broke into a private home. A video of the incident had previously been shared online.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified of charges of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had deserted his military unit, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had deserted his military unit, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

Earlier, in the Cherkasy region, a servicemember of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials. According to investigators, he demanded $5,000 in exchange for helping the soldier avoid liability for deserting his military unit and for arranging for him to serve in the rear.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed military personnel who, in exchange for bribes, processed returns from AWOL.

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