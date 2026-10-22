Commuter trains in Ukraine are running nearly four hours late

On the morning of October 22, commuter trains in several regions of Ukraine are running with delays due to the security situation and a power outage in the overhead contact system. The longest delay was recorded on the Piatykhatky–Kryvyi Rih route, where it reached 3 hours and 43 minutes.

Delays were also reported, in particular, in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

As of the time of these reports, the longest delays were recorded on the following routes:

No. 6501 Piatykhatky-Passenger Station – Kryvyi Rih-Main Station – 3 hours 43 minutes;

No. 6410 Balakliya – Kharkiv-Passenger – 3 hours 20 minutes;

No. 6702 Zmiiv – Kharkiv-Passenger – 3 hours 1 minute;

No. 6503 P’yatykhatky-Passenger – Rokuvata – 2 hours 45 minutes;

No. 6512 Hersevanivskyi – Kharkiv-Passenger – 2 hours 32 minutes;

No. 6503 Birky – Gersevanivskyi – 2 hours 32 minutes;

No. 6408 Balakliya – Kharkiv-Levada – 2 hours 29 minutes;

No. 6508 Bilyayivka – Kharkiv-Passenger – 2 hours 20 minutes;

No. 6533/6534 Zaporizhzhia-2 – Synelnykove-1 – 2 hours 17 minutes.

The Kharkiv region also reported a power outage in the overhead contact system. Specifically, train No. 6419 Kharkiv-Passenger – Balakliya was delayed at Novoselivka Station, and train No. 6605 Kharkiv-Passenger – Hrakove was delayed at its departure station. The duration of these delays was not specified.

In addition, for safety reasons, trains were temporarily delayed in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad regions, as well as in other regions.

“In the event of an increased threat, the train will be stopped. If a train is delayed due to an air raid alert, do not wait for its arrival on the platform; instead, stay in a safe place. Train service will resume only after the air threat has passed,” Ukrzaliznytsia warned.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked a television and radio station and an energy facility in the Poltava region.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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