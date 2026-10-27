In Khmelnytskyi, a 38-year-old servicemember was notified that he is suspected of causing a fatal traffic accident. The Khmelnytskyi Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Western Region is overseeing the proceedings in the case.

According to the investigation, on the morning of October 15, 2026, the man was driving a Volkswagen Passat while intoxicated and exceeding the speed limit. He was traveling along Myru Avenue in Khmelnytskyi.

As he approached a controlled crosswalk, the driver did not slow down and failed to react to the traffic situation. As a result, the car struck a woman who was crossing the street against a red light. The victim died at the scene from her injuries.

The servicemember is charged with violating traffic safety rules while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a person—Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the request of the prosecutors, the court ordered the suspect to be held in custody with the possibility of bail. The penalty under this article provides for 5 to 10 years of imprisonment and a ban on driving vehicles for a period of 5 to 10 years.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by law and confirmed by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Western Region.

In the Ternopil region, one person was killed and 14 others were injured in a traffic accident involving a passenger bus.

We would like to add that in the Kharkiv region, two people were killed and a child was injured in a traffic accident.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident.

Police are investigating a traffic accident involving a passenger bus that overturned in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv.

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