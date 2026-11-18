On Wednesday, November 18, the dollar and the euro fell in value at Ukrainian currency exchange offices. The average exchange rates for both currencies at banks also declined. At the same time, the specific rate depends on the financial institution and the method of purchasing the currency.

Below, we detail how much the dollar and euro cost today at currency exchange offices and banks, as well as the exchange rates at which the largest financial institutions are selling currency.

As of Wednesday morning, November 18, the dollar is being bought at currency exchange offices for an average of 45.75 hryvnia, which is 25 kopecks less than the previous rate. The U.S. dollar is being sold at 45.98 hryvnia—15 kopecks cheaper.

The euro also showed a decline. At currency exchange offices, the European currency is being bought at 50.55 hryvnia (down 32 kopecks) and sold at 50.90 hryvnia (down 25 kopecks).

The average dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian banks is 45.27 hryvnia for buying and 45.86 hryvnia for selling. Over the course of the day, both rates fell by 9 and 8 kopecks, respectively.

Banks are buying the euro at an average of 49.75 hryvnia, which is 21 kopecks less. They are selling the currency at 50.68 hryvnia—16 kopecks cheaper.

At PrivatBank branches, the dollar can be purchased at a rate of 45.85 hryvnia, which is 10 kopecks lower than the previous rate. When buying currency with a card, the rate is 45.87 hryvnia and has not changed.

The euro is being sold at bank branches for 50.65 hryvnia—25 kopecks cheaper. For card transactions, the rate is 50.76 hryvnia, unchanged.

Oschadbank’s mobile app offers the dollar at 45.80 hryvnia, which is 10 kopecks less. When purchasing currency with a card, the rate is 45.95 hryvnia—down 5 kopecks.

In the “Mobile Oschad” app, the euro can be purchased at 50.65 hryvnia, which is 25 kopecks cheaper. The card exchange rate is 50.85 hryvnia—15 kopecks less.

At PUMB, the dollar is sold at teller windows for 45.90 hryvnia. The same rate applies to commercial transactions. The rate has fallen by 10 kopecks over the past day. The euro can be purchased at the bank’s branches for 50.60 hryvnia—20 kopecks cheaper.

On November 18, Monobank is selling the dollar at 45.76 hryvnia, which is 10 kopecks less than the previous rate. The euro costs 50.54 hryvnia—12 kopecks cheaper.

This is according to data from the Minfin portal.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian currency exchange offices remained unchanged for buying, while it fell slightly for selling. The euro fell in value for both buying and selling, while at banks, the currency’s value depends on the institution and the method of calculation.

As a reminder, on November 17, the NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the euro and the dollar.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

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