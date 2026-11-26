Serhiy Duka’s attorney stated at the hearing on November 26 that an electronic ankle monitor could help Russian intelligence agencies track the general’s whereabouts, since the enemy is allegedly hunting down career officers of the SBU. The defense is asking the court to lift this restriction and allow Duka to move freely within Ukraine.

The defense team for SBU Major General Serhiy Duka is asking the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court to remove the electronic ankle monitor from their client due to a threat to his life from the enemy. According to the attorney, the device could allow the enemy to determine Duka’s whereabouts and use this information to attempt an assassination. This was stated by the general’s attorney.

During the court hearing, the lawyer noted that the defense had received a response from the National Police’s Department of Analytical Legal Assessment, which does not rule out the possibility of determining a person’s whereabouts using an electronic monitoring device.

“It is impossible to completely rule out the possibility of tracking a person’s location. This isn’t just another defendant; he is a career officer of the SBU. The enemy is interested in harming our state; among other things, they are hunting down our career SBU officers—officers who have made it possible for us to be here in this courtroom right now and express our views on these legal proceedings. These people have done a great deal for the country—what does the use of such a measure of control actually achieve?” Mironenko stated in court.

According to him, from the perspective of the pretrial investigation, he understands the prosecutor’s desire to track Duka’s movements.

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“But this is a unique situation, and it poses a risk to our client’s life and health. My client noted in the trial court that he has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Russian Federation. You understand that if they do not enforce this sentence, they are doing so in another way. This is a direct threat. And if there is a direct threat, the code actually prohibits the use of monitoring devices. In the practice of the High Anti-Corruption Court, there have been cases where an electronic ankle monitor was removed due to health reasons. Not only in the practice of the High Anti-Corruption Court, but also in our political practice. But here, there is a threat to life and health due to the war and the performance of duties. Why is one person without a bracelet, while another must wear one? So that in 2–3 months, this bracelet will be removed? “Anything can happen in 2–3 months, because the enemy doesn’t wait—it’s capable of doing things I don’t even want to talk about,” the attorney emphasized.

The defense is also asking the court to allow Duka to travel throughout Ukraine, according to a UNN correspondent.

As a reminder, SBU General Duka is challenging the pretrial measure in an appeal to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Earlier, SBU General Duka alleged six violations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) during a search of his home.

As a reminder, Duka stated that he had not received an order to be dismissed from his position at the SBU.

Video: SBU General Serhiy Duka was released from pretrial detention after posting bail of 65 million hryvnias.

SBU General Serhiy Duka chopped up phones with an axe before the search and resisted the detectives

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