Russian occupation forces have advanced near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region and Vozdvyzhivka in the Huliaipole sector. This is evidenced by updated data from the DeepState interactive map.

The changes are marked on the project’s interactive map. Analysts did not provide details on the scale of the advance, the circumstances of the battle, or the units involved.

Kostiantynivka is a city in Donetsk Oblast near which DeepState analysts have identified new shifts in the line of contact. The project did not specify the exact section or area into which the occupiers have advanced. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11 battles took place in the Kostiantynivka sector on October 25, including near Kostiantynivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, and Novoselivka. Two of these battles were still ongoing.

Vozdvizhivka is located in the Huliaipole sector of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russian troops have been attempting to advance for some time. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on October 25 in this sector, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks near Uspishne, Rizdvyanka, and Yegorivka.

Source: DeepState

Earlier, the General Staff reported on Russian losses over the past 24 hours as of October 26.

We should add that the Ukrainian military struck Russian radar stations and command posts.

On October 24, there were 193 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army on the front lines.

Also, paratroopers from the 95th Brigade captured a Russian scout who was monitoring China.

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